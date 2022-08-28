Law and order under Yogi Adityanath as good as it was in Kalyan Singh regime: Rajnath Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh says Kalyan Singh was a strongwilled politician who did not hesitate in ensuring that the anti-copying law came into being in the 1990s
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under chief minister Yogi Adityanath at present was as good as it was during the tenure of former chief minister the late Kalyan Singh in the 1990s.
“During the previous governments, there used to be ease of doing crime. But during Kalyan Singh ji’s tenure, there used to be ease of doing business just as is the case today under chief minister Yogi Adityanath where bulldozer is the answer to all criminals,” Rajnath Singh said after unveiling a statue of Kalyan Singh outside the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) office on Sunday.
“Kalyanji was a strong-willed politician who neither hesitated in ensuring that the anti-copying law came into being, nor flinched a bit before deciding to sacrifice his government after the demolition of the Babri structure,” Rajnath Singh said
“After the demolition, I recall having gone to meet Kalyan Singhji and told him that since the Babri structure is now demolished, our government could be dismissed. At this, Kalyan Singhji told me that he wouldn’t mind, even if a hundred such governments were to be sacrificed for the Ram temple,” Rajnath said.
The defence minister recalled that during national executive meetings of the party, Kalyan Singh was the chief minister to get the maximum attention.
“His success on the law-and-order front was discussed across the country,” Rajnath said.
He also recalled how the anti-copying law came into existence in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.
“As chief minister, Kalyan Singhji played a pivotal role in the field of education. I was the education minister in his government and twice the anti-copying ordinance could not be passed in the assembly. I met him and explained about the whole thing and in the next assembly session, the move was passed and it became a law. Such was his resolve,” Rajnath said. Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who also paid rich tributes to Kalyan Singh, said the 12 ft statue of the late chief minister was mounted on an 8ft platform.
Earlier, BJP leader Praveen Garg, also the national chief of the Vovinam Martial Arts Association, met Rajnath and invited him to be the chief guest for the national level sports meet, scheduled from September 22 to 25 at Lucknow’s KD Singh Babu stadium.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
