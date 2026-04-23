Kanpur, A 24-year-old lawyer on Thursday ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of the court building here, police said. A two-page suicide note he left behind revealed incidents from his childhood and adolescence due to which he feld humiliated and ashamed, they said. Lawyer jumps to death in Kanpur court premises; note reveals childhood humiliation, failure in exam

Priyanshu Srivastava was rushed to Ursula Horsman Memorial hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident triggered chaos in the court premises, with hundreds of lawyers gathering at the spot. A team from the Kotwali police cordoned off the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajeet Gupta said Srivastava posted a two-page suicide note on his WhatsApp Status shortly before the incident.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that the note stated that when he was 6, Srivastava drank mango juice from the refrigerator without permission. His father stripped him and forced him out of the house for it.

He wrote that the episode left a lasting psychological impact, leading to persistent feelings of guilt and inferiority, Lal said.

The note also refers to an incident in 2016, when as a class 9 student he wanted to opt for Physical Education but was pressured by his father to choose Computer.

The deceased wrote that he was threatened with similar punishment if he did not comply, Lal said.

Such threats were frequent, and so was his feeling of humiliation, the officer said, citing the letter.

The police said the contents of the suicide note are being examined.

His mobile phone was seized, and the note, along with other digital evidence, is under examination, the commissioner said.

According to the police, in the note, the lawyer urged that no one should harass his mother after his death and blamed no one for his move.

He also mentioned his struggles such as failing to clear law exams despite completing his LLB in 2025, mounting family responsibilities, financial and mental distress due to his father's ill health.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the court premises.

"The suicide note and WhatsApp status are being closely examined," Gupta told reporters.

The police sent his body for a post-mortem, and launched an investigation into the suicide, the DCP said.

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