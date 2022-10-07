Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lawyer seeks action against actors, makers of ‘Adipurush’

Lawyer seeks action against actors, makers of 'Adipurush'

Published on Oct 07, 2022

Lord Ram has been shown wearing a leather outfit while Lord Hanuman has also been shown in negative light, he pointed out

Bharatiya Awam Party supporters raise slogans while holding placards during a demonstration to boycott upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’ alleging inauthentic depictions of important characters like Lord Ram, Ravan and Lord Hanuman among others, in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A Lucknow-based lawyer has moved the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), seeking a criminal case against the actors and makers of the upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Adipurush’, for “misrepresenting Hindu Gods, particularly Lord Ram and Hanuman.”

Lawyer Pramod Pandey, on October 6, filed an application before the court and demanded action under Section 153(3) of the CrPC. “Lord Ram has been shown wearing a leather outfit while Lord Hanuman has also been shown in negative light,” he pointed out.

Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, and saints of Ayodhya have also demanded a ban on the movie.

Friday, October 07, 2022
