Lawyer shot dead in Meerut, her ex-father-in-law detained for questioning

Unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a 32-year-old lawyer in Meerut’s New Mewla Colony on Wednesday morning while she was returning home after buying milk. Police said the lawyer’s ex-father-in-law has been taken into custody for questioning. (Getty Images)

Police said Anjali Garg, the lawyer, was involved in a property dispute with her ex-husband’s family after their divorce. “We are waiting for a complaint for further investigation,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Police said that Garg’s ex-father-in-law has been taken into custody for questioning.

Meerut Bar Association president K P Sharma said that Garg was a registered lawyer with the Bar. “Lawyers will abstain from work today [Wednesday] after a condolence meeting,” said Sharma. He said that lawyers will meet senior police superintendent Rohit Kumar Sajwan over the murder in broad daylight and demand immediate arrest of the accused.

Police said that Garg continued to stay in the house of her former in-laws after the divorce and that they were pressuring her to vacate it. Before her murder, she posted two videos on social media purportedly showing her father-in-law chasing and abusing her.

People aware of the matter said Garg visited the office of the inspector general (Meerut range) on May 18 over the danger to her life but the top police officer of the region was not there.