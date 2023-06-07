Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lawyer shot dead in Meerut, her ex-father-in-law detained for questioning

Lawyer shot dead in Meerut, her ex-father-in-law detained for questioning

ByS Raju
Jun 07, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Police said Anjali Garg, the lawyer, was involved in a property dispute with her ex-husband’s family after their divorce

Unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a 32-year-old lawyer in Meerut’s New Mewla Colony on Wednesday morning while she was returning home after buying milk.

Police said the lawyer’s ex-father-in-law has been taken into custody for questioning. (Getty Images)
Police said the lawyer’s ex-father-in-law has been taken into custody for questioning. (Getty Images)

Police said Anjali Garg, the lawyer, was involved in a property dispute with her ex-husband’s family after their divorce. “We are waiting for a complaint for further investigation,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Police said that Garg’s ex-father-in-law has been taken into custody for questioning.

Meerut Bar Association president K P Sharma said that Garg was a registered lawyer with the Bar. “Lawyers will abstain from work today [Wednesday] after a condolence meeting,” said Sharma. He said that lawyers will meet senior police superintendent Rohit Kumar Sajwan over the murder in broad daylight and demand immediate arrest of the accused.

Police said that Garg continued to stay in the house of her former in-laws after the divorce and that they were pressuring her to vacate it. Before her murder, she posted two videos on social media purportedly showing her father-in-law chasing and abusing her.

People aware of the matter said Garg visited the office of the inspector general (Meerut range) on May 18 over the danger to her life but the top police officer of the region was not there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder meerut lawyer + 1 more
murder meerut lawyer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out