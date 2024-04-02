 LDA gets ₹2,000 crore from auction of land freed from mafia - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

LDA gets 2,000 crore from auction of land freed from mafia

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 02, 2024 08:52 AM IST

As part of a drive, LDA had freed 138 plots and 83 shops worth ₹1700 crore from the illegal possession of land mafias in Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, CG City, Jankipuram and Basant Kunj.

While Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) earned 2,629.89 crore from the auction of commercial and residential properties last fiscal, a major chunk of it, 2,058.64 crore, came from the sale of land that were encroached by land mafia, officials said.

(For representation)
(For representation)

“In the last fiscal (2023-24), the LDA earned 2629.89 crore through e-auction of its commercial and residential properties,” said Indramani Tripathi, the vice-chairman of LDA.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Out of this, 2,058.64 crore was earned by auctioning properties freed from illegal possession of land mafia,” added Tripathi.

As part of a drive, LDA had freed 138 plots and 83 shops worth 1700 crore from the illegal possession of land mafias in Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, CG City, Jankipuram and Basant Kunj.

“Through e-auction, these properties were sold for 2058.64 crore,” said Tripathi.

The development authority also sold eight properties to several state government departments for 302.07 crore.

“The development authority was able to e-auction 1125 flats for 510 crore in the last financial year,” said Vivek Srivastava, LDA secretary

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / LDA gets 2,000 crore from auction of land freed from mafia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On