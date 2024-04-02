LDA gets 2,000 crore from auction of land freed from mafia

While Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) earned ₹2,629.89 crore from the auction of commercial and residential properties last fiscal, a major chunk of it, ₹2,058.64 crore, came from the sale of land that were encroached by land mafia, officials said. (For representation)

“In the last fiscal (2023-24), the LDA earned ₹2629.89 crore through e-auction of its commercial and residential properties,” said Indramani Tripathi, the vice-chairman of LDA.

“Out of this, ₹2,058.64 crore was earned by auctioning properties freed from illegal possession of land mafia,” added Tripathi.

As part of a drive, LDA had freed 138 plots and 83 shops worth ₹1700 crore from the illegal possession of land mafias in Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, CG City, Jankipuram and Basant Kunj.

“Through e-auction, these properties were sold for ₹2058.64 crore,” said Tripathi.

The development authority also sold eight properties to several state government departments for ₹302.07 crore.

“The development authority was able to e-auction 1125 flats for ₹510 crore in the last financial year,” said Vivek Srivastava, LDA secretary