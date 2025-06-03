LDA launches work on 188-acre Central Park, golf course in upcoming IT City

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is said to have launched the development of a grand ‘Central Park’ and a golf course that will come up on 188 acres in its IT City project. On Monday, farmers led a ceremony marking the beginning of the infrastructure work, officials said. A layout of the proposed IT City (Sourced)

The IT City is being developed on land from ten villages in Mohanlalganj tehsil. The villages are Bakkas, Sonai Kanjehra, Sikandarpur Amoliya, Siddhpura, Parehta, Pahadnagar Tikaria, Rakibabad, Mohari Khurd, Khujauli, and Bhatwara. LDA officials believe that this scheme will reshape Lucknow’s landscape by combining residential comfort, business opportunities, and public recreation in one integrated urban zone.

LDA officials brought in heavy earth machines and took simultaneous possession of around five lakh square meters of land in Mohari Khurd and Mohari Kalan villages. The initiative is part of LDA’s 2,858-acre IT City plan, which is being developed between the Sultanpur National Highway and Kisan Path. The scheme was expected to be inaugurated on Diwali this year, said LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar.

LDA will carve out around 5,000 residential plots ranging from 72 to 200 square metres. Large plots for group housing will also be developed. A 200-acre golf course and a scenic 15-acre water body are included in the plan.

To boost economic activity, LDA has reserved 445 acres for industrial use and another 260 acres for commercial purposes. Officials expect the scheme to attract significant private investment, promote business growth, and create a host of job opportunities for residents.

LDA joint secretary Sushil Pratap Singh, who was supervising the development work on-site, said the farmers were not just participants but partners in the city’s transformation.

Singh explained that under the land pooling model, a farmer giving 100% of his or her land would receive 6,800 sq. ft. of developed residential land. In Mohari Khurd, where the DM circle rate was ₹8 lakh per bigha, farmers typically received ₹32 lakh with four times compensation. But through land pooling, the developed land given in return could be worth over ₹3 crore.