LDA recommends takeover of Ansal API township

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has recommended cancelling the licence of the Ansal API township and taking over the incomplete project for further development. The development authority has also approached NCLT to recover pending dues from the realtor (Sourced)

Sent to the state government, the proposal follows LDA vice-chairperson Prathamesh Kumar’s earlier statement that the authority is prepared to step in, if needed.

The LDA has also approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its pending dues from Ansal API, besides portions of mortgaged land.

The authority, through its Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), has raised concerns over the alleged illegal sale of mortgaged land by the developer and the pending dues of the LDA which remained unpaid by the realtor.

The LDA vice-chairperson confirmed that the authority is preparing a legal strategy to move the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

“We will claim portions of mortgaged land that were sold by Ansal API and ensure all legal formalities are completed,” he said. Kumar confirmed that the report has been sent to the state government.

Chief town planner K.K. Gautam and additional secretary Gyanendra Verma recently visited the NCLT office to file a modification application regarding LDA’s claims. An official, who requested anonymity, said the authority’s report highlights several violations by Ansal API, including incomplete infrastructure work and the failure to provide essential facilities to residents. LDA’s dues of around ₹432 crore are pending on Ansal API, which includes development charges not paid by the developer along with the others, said the official. An LDA official said with the matter now part of legal proceedings, the state government’s response to the development authority’s recommendation will determine the future of the troubled township.