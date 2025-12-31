Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

LDA removes 21 row houses near airport, cites violations

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 07:32 am IST

These row houses were also objected by the airport administration, which had cited risks in the landing of aircraft.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has removed 21 illegal row houses built behind the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. It said several notices were issued to the builder over the last 18 months, but the latter failed to comply with multiple directives to remove the unauthorised structures.

LDA removes 21 row houses near airport, cites violations
LDA removes 21 row houses near airport, cites violations

These row houses were also objected by the airport administration, which had cited risks in the landing of aircraft.

According to LDA officials, the housing project, spread over 5,000 square metres, was developed by Radheshyam Ojha. The construction was carried out without approval of a sanctioned layout plan, despite the area falling under sensitive airport-regulated zones, they said.

Ojha, meanwhile, said he had filed an appeal against the LDA’s demolition with the divisional commissioner in August of 2024. He said he had bought the land from a private company. After that, he proceeded with plotting and built 10 houses. More houses were built later.

Six months ago, a sealing drive was carried out, during which the builder allegedly misbehaved with officials and attempted to obstruct the proceedings.

Residents, however, said they were unaware of the issue until they were served a demolition notice. They said they had filed an appeal with the divisional commissioner and the builder.

Commenting on the issue, LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said several notices had been issued to the builder over the last 18 months, warning him about the violations and directing him to dismantle the structures voluntarily. “Demolition orders were passed well in advance. The builder was given sufficient time and legal opportunity to comply. Instead, construction continued in violation of norms. So, on Monday, we decided to go ahead with the demolition,” he said.

The officials added that the builder challenged the demolition orders before the divisional commissioner and later even approached the Allahabad high court. However, no stay or relief was granted, clearing the way for enforcement action. The demolition drive on Monday continued for nearly eight hours, with bulldozers and heavy machinery deployed to raze all 21 row houses. Police personnel were stationed at the site to ensure law and order during the action.

News / Cities / Lucknow / LDA removes 21 row houses near airport, cites violations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) demolished 21 illegal row houses near Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport due to non-compliance with multiple notices over 18 months. The builder, Radheshyam Ojha, constructed without approval in a sensitive zone and faced objections from the airport administration. Despite appeals, no legal relief was granted, leading to the demolition.