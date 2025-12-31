Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has removed 21 illegal row houses built behind the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. It said several notices were issued to the builder over the last 18 months, but the latter failed to comply with multiple directives to remove the unauthorised structures. LDA removes 21 row houses near airport, cites violations

These row houses were also objected by the airport administration, which had cited risks in the landing of aircraft.

According to LDA officials, the housing project, spread over 5,000 square metres, was developed by Radheshyam Ojha. The construction was carried out without approval of a sanctioned layout plan, despite the area falling under sensitive airport-regulated zones, they said.

Ojha, meanwhile, said he had filed an appeal against the LDA’s demolition with the divisional commissioner in August of 2024. He said he had bought the land from a private company. After that, he proceeded with plotting and built 10 houses. More houses were built later.

Six months ago, a sealing drive was carried out, during which the builder allegedly misbehaved with officials and attempted to obstruct the proceedings.

Residents, however, said they were unaware of the issue until they were served a demolition notice. They said they had filed an appeal with the divisional commissioner and the builder.

Commenting on the issue, LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said several notices had been issued to the builder over the last 18 months, warning him about the violations and directing him to dismantle the structures voluntarily. “Demolition orders were passed well in advance. The builder was given sufficient time and legal opportunity to comply. Instead, construction continued in violation of norms. So, on Monday, we decided to go ahead with the demolition,” he said.

The officials added that the builder challenged the demolition orders before the divisional commissioner and later even approached the Allahabad high court. However, no stay or relief was granted, clearing the way for enforcement action. The demolition drive on Monday continued for nearly eight hours, with bulldozers and heavy machinery deployed to raze all 21 row houses. Police personnel were stationed at the site to ensure law and order during the action.