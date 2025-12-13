LDA to auction prime plots in Gomti Nagar Ext, near ‘1090’

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to auction some of the city’s most premium land parcels in Gomti Nagar Extension and near 1090 Chauraha for group housing, and commercial and hospital projects. The Authority aims to attract major developers by offering plots with excellent road connectivity, large green belts and strong real-estate potential. The e-auction portal will open on December 15. The land parcel reserved for a group housing plot behind Police Headquarters in Sector-7, Gomti Nagar Extension. (Sourced)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the Authority has earmarked 43.051 acres behind the Police Headquarters in Sector-7 of Gomti Nagar Extension for group housing and commercial development. Recently, the LDA Board approved the layout plan, reserving 15% of the area exclusively for green spaces.

The Authority will auction 11 group housing plots ranging between 5,295 sq m and 11,934 sq m, with a reserved price of ₹80,633 per sq m. One commercial plot measuring 7,180 sq m will also be auctioned at a reserved price of ₹82,864 per sq m. Officials said the location’s superior connectivity and planned green area make these plots highly sought-after for large-scale residential projects.

LDA will also offer five commercial plots and one hospital plot near the 1090 intersection in Vipin Khand. The commercial plots vary from 51 sq m to 11,175 sq m, with reserved prices ranging between ₹1,18,855 and ₹1,28,230 per sq m. The hospital plot, measuring 1,615 sq m, carries a reserved price of ₹97,413 per sq m.

Officials said the 1090 area has emerged as one of Lucknow’s busiest commercial corridors. The availability of a hospital plot in such a strategic location is expected to attract major healthcare chains.

In Dalibagh, LDA will auction two group housing plots on Butler Palace Road, measuring 2,026 sq m and 2,097 sq m, each reserved at ₹88,334 per sq m. The vice-chairman said Dalibagh has shown exceptionally high housing demand. He cited the recently launched Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Awas Yojana, which received over 8,000 applications for just 72 flats.

He said the overwhelming response indicates that upcoming apartments on these plots would attract strong buyer interest.

The e-auction will begin on December 15, and interested participants can register through the LDA website.LDA officials said the prime location, competitive pricing and strong market demand make this auction one of its biggest opportunities for developers and investors this year.