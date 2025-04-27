LDA to launch two residential township projects in Viraj Khand, Malesemau

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is finalising plans to develop new residential townships on vacant plots in Viraj Khand and Malesemau, where land has remained unused for years. The project in Viraj Khand is expected to house around 500 residents. (Image for representation)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed that they are finalising plans to develop townships and tenders will be floated soon to involve private builders. “We are preparing detailed designs and projects reports. A final decision will be taken after evaluating the reports. We expect to invite private developers through e-tendering within two months,” he said.

In Viraj Khand, the LDA plans to construct a residential complex of over five towers on a 2.5-hectare site near the Bharwara flyover. The project is expected to house around 500 residents. The plot lies adjacent to land earlier reserved for an old-age home, but the project remained stalled for years and the construction never began.

In Malesemau, the LDA owns about 40 acres of land, where it aims to accommodate around 400 residents. Officials are yet to decide whether to develop a plotted housing scheme or build high-rise apartments. However, the authority is reportedly leaning towards high-rises, given rising demand and better financial returns.

Connectivity could be a major selling point for the Malesemau project, with the area’s proximity to Shaheed Path offering easy access to the rest of the city. Officials believe this will attract both buyers and investors.

Citing the success of high-rise developments in Gomti Nagar Extension, an LDA official said: “Based on the strong sales and revenue earned from previous projects, we are confident that the new ventures will also yield good returns for the authority.”

Currently, the LDA is assessing whether it would be more profitable to develop the townships independently or to allow private builders to execute the projects under its supervision. A decision will be taken after finalising the layouts, financial estimates, and modalities for land transfer or construction rights.

Sources said the LDA is keen on commencing work within the current financial year to generate revenue quickly and make optimal use of the vacant plots.