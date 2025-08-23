LDA to take up Rifa-e-Aam Club restoration, remove trespassers

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to remove illegal occupants from the historic Rifa-e-Aam Club in Wazirganj and take up a major redevelopment work on the premises. (HT file)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar has directed officials to clear the site and prepare it for a new boundary wall, new pathways, roads, horticulture and lighting.

On Friday, an LDA team inspected the site and finalised the redevelopment plan. Officials said the club, spread over 2.18 lakh sq. ft., is a Nazul property. It was originally allotted on a 99-year lease in 1886 but was handed over to LDA in 1985 after the lease expired. The building is now in a dilapidated condition.

On August 15, Hindustan Times, in a ground report, highlighted the conditions of Rifa-e-Aam Club in Wazirganj. One has to look twice to spot the weathered structure standing behind temporary shops run by several carpenters. At the entrance, several old doors lie stacked behind shops, while a pool of stagnant water greets visitors.

LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said, “We will secure the premises with a heritage-style boundary wall that will also enhance the club’s appearance. The outer area will be developed with roads, pathways, gardens and lighting.” He added that the club would be operated on a PPP model, and an RFP will soon be floated. Facilities such as a marriage lawn, cafeteria and sports amenities will be developed for city residents.

Currently, 22 shopkeepers and some families are illegally occupying portions of the club. Officials had earlier given them notices to vacate. During Friday’s inspection, they were once again asked to vacate the premises by August 25. LDA will run an eviction drive if they fail to comply.

To ensure rehabilitation, the V-C has directed that the displaced families be allotted houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.