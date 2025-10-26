LDA’s ‘Second Innings Home’ back on track with modern amenities

After delays and the threat of cancellation, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has breathed new life into its much-awaited senior citizen housing project, ‘Second Innings Home’, in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar. The exclusive project, which had been stalled for over two years due to a lack of developer interest, has now received bids from two private firms under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, raising hopes for hundreds of senior citizens seeking independent yet safe living options in the city.

Planned as a secure, community-based living space for people aged 60 years and above, the project promises modern amenities such as an in-house clinic, 24-hour medical support, alarm systems, ambulance service, community hall, recreation centre, and landscaped green zones tailored to meet the physical and emotional needs of the elderly.

“We have received two bids from private developers who are interested in executing the project,” said LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar. “The proposal offering better rates and meeting eligibility criteria will be finalised soon. Once the design and layout are approved, construction will begin.”

Officials said the project will come up on a plot measuring around 8,438 square metres and feature a 12-storey residential tower with 100 flats in two categories, Type A (70 sq m with caretaker facility) and Type B (52 sq m without caretaker). The complex will also include a G+3 clubhouse, a G+1 commercial block, landscaped parks, car parking, and wellness facilities within the same campus.

The flats, likely to be priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh, will be available only to senior citizens. Ownership and transfer conditions will remain strictly regulated.

An official associated with the project said that ownership of the flats will remain restricted to senior citizens only. “The flat cannot be transferred to children or sold to anyone else. In case of the owner’s demise, the flat will either pass on to the spouse or the money will be refunded to the family after necessary deductions,” the official added.

Under the PPP model, the private developer will hold a 70% stake while the LDA will retain 30%, offering the land for construction.

Earlier this year, the project faced possible cancellation after LDA failed twice to attract bidders despite land and infrastructure support. The fresh response from private developers has revived optimism among officials and residents.

LDA officials said once the final bidder is selected, the layout will be approved within months and construction is expected to begin early next year.