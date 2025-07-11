Legal challenge fizzles out, UP govt to go full throttle on school pairing

In the face of criticism and teachers’ protests, the Yogi Adityanath government will now go full steam ahead with its plan to merge low-enrolment schools with larger schools nearby as the legal challenge to the move has fizzled out with the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court dismissing back-to-back public interest litigations (PILs) against the pairing (merger) of schools. School pairing has been successful in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand, says U.P. govt. (For Representation)

The high court dismissed one PIL on July 7 and another on Thursday that challenged the June 16 order of the state government for the pairing (merger) of schools.

According to the state government, no school will be shut down under this policy. Instead, schools will be upgraded -- one school may be designated for pre-primary, while another nearby may be upgraded to the primary or upper primary level.

The merger of schools will increase teacher availability and allow students to access libraries, laboratories, sports grounds, smart classrooms and more, the state government said in an official statement on Thursday.

The model is being run on the lines of private institutions offering pre-primary to higher classes on a single campus.

Pairing of schools successful in other states

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam have successfully implemented the school pairing (merger) model, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

In Rajasthan, over 17,000 schools were merged to improve learning outcomes. Madhya Pradesh launched the ‘One Campus, One School’ (Ek parisar, ek shala) initiative, consolidating 16,076 schools.

Odisha merged more than 9,000 schools, while Jharkhand, where 65% of schools had only one or two teachers, saw a significant improvement in the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR). Himachal Pradesh and Assam also successfully implemented the model to ensure efficient use of resources, the state government said.

Benefits for students and teachers

The pairing initiative will bring benefits for both students and teachers. Students will experience healthy academic competition and peer learning. Opportunities for group discussions, project work, sports, and cultural activities will increase.

The environment will become more dynamic, activity-based, and engaging. Teachers will benefit from collaborative support, training, and better teaching conditions. Use of digital learning tools, improved discipline, and higher attendance are also expected outcomes.

No school closures, only improvements

The state government has clarified that no school will be shut down under this policy. Instead, schools will be upgraded. One school may be designated for pre-primary, while another nearby may be upgraded to primary or upper primary level.

All such schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, computer labs, open gyms, child-friendly furniture, Wi-Fi, and clean toilets, ensuring modern and dignified learning environments.

‘Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya’ and model composite schools to lead transformation

The state government is setting up Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools (pre-primary to Class 8) in every district, each at a cost of ₹1.42 crore. Additionally, Mukhyamantri Model Composite Schools (pre-primary to Class 12) are being established with a project cost of ₹30 crore each.

These schools will feature 30 smart classrooms, modern science labs, digital libraries, computer labs, sports fields, skill development centres, and separate academic streams for arts, commerce and science.