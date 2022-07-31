Lekhpal recruitment: 21 held from 7 U.P. districts for compromising exam process
With the arrest of as many as 21 people from seven districts, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have unearthed a nexus of two solvers’ gangs allegedly involved in compromising main written examination for recruitment of “lekhpals” held at 501 centres across the state on Sunday morning.
There were rumours of paper leak after so many arrests from different examination centres across the state. Additional director general (ADG), law and order, UP police, Prashant Kumar said solvers and candidates had been arrested for anomalies in the examination but there was no such evidence that suggested that question paper was leaked. He said the STF was further probing the incident and will do not the needful as per the findings.
Sharing further details, ADG, UP STF, Amitabh Yash said 21 people, including members of two solvers’ gangs and some candidates taking their services, were arrested for allegedly using Bluetooth earbuds and other electronic devices during the exam. He said the arrests were made from Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Bareilly districts. Of them, one was arrested from Gonda for committing fraud in the name of providing question papers of the exam.
The ADG said the STF headquarters team first arrested Narendra Kumar Patel and Sandip Patel from Prayagraj on the basis manual intelligence. “On the revelation made by them, different STF units arrested Dilip Kumar Gupta from Varanasi, Dinesh Kumar Sahu from Prayagraj, Karan Kumar from Kanpur, Raju Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Yadav from Lucknow and Mohit Singh from Moradabad,” he added.
The ADG said another solvers’ gang was unearthed after the arrest of Vijay Kant Patel, Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Sonu Kumar from Prayagraj. He said they revealed that they had taken ₹10 lakh each from seven candidates and provided them solvers to clear the recruitment exam.
“On their revelation, Pusphendra Kumar was arrested from Varanasi and Jai Singh Patel from Kanpur. Five other candidates, who gave money for getting services of solvers, were identified as Ranvijay, Jitendra Singh, Ravi Kumar, Saurabh and Ajit Kumar. Further action will be initiated against them,” the ADG said.
He further said the second gang is a part of the gang of copying mafia Dr KL Patel and his close aide Sandeep Patel. He said they with help of Vijay Kant Patel, Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Sonu Kumar, who were arrested in Prayagraj, were trying to provide correct answers to proxy candidates through Bluetooth devices. He said Dr KL Patel had worked as a teacher in ITI, Mubarakapur, for three years earlier and started operated copying racket from there.
The ADG said Dr KL Patel’s gang had also helped five people get jobs in rural postal services around one month ago and further action was also being initiated in the matter after identifying the benefited candidates.
Another STF official said the Varanasi field unit of STF arrested another solver Raj Narayan Yadav from a Varanasi examination centre for appearing in place of Krishna Yadav, a resident of Ballia while one Pusphendra Singh was arrested from another examination centre of Varanasi. He said Rajiv Kumar was arrested from Bareilly for appearing as a proxy candidate for Rinku Singh of Rampur while Raju Kumar was arrested from Lucknow for appearing in the exam in place of Rupesh Kumar of Gorakhpur.
One Sanjay Kumar Yadav was arrested for appearing in place of Amit Yadav from Aliganj, Lucknow. He said two candidates were also arrested in Lucknow and two more people identified as Ravindra Kumar and Neeraj were arrested form Moradabad. He said one Salim Warsi was arrested from Gonda for duping people by giving them assurance that he would help them clear the “lekhpal” recruitment examination.
“Lekhpal” is a clerical government post in Uttar Pradesh that maintains village revenue accounts and village land records. They are basically the village accountant officers in the revenue administration at the village level.
-
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
-
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
-
LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Bhat was identified as a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, Irshad Ahmad Bhat. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
-
Ludhiana government schools fail to enrol students in higher classes despite upgrade
While three primary schools were upgraded to middle schools, eight of the middle schools were given the status of government high schools. Eight high schools were in turn upgraded to government senior secondary schools following the orders dated December 21, 2021. There are a total of 204 students in the school from Classes 6 to 8. Students were also transferred from the high school in Ratanheri to nearby government schools.
-
Desumajra | 19 fresh diarrhoea cases reported as total count reaches 116
As many as 19 more cases of diarrhoea were reported on Sunday — the third day of the outbreak at Desumajra village near Kharar. The new cases pushed the total count to 116. Speaking about the same, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said five teams have already surveyed 512 families and remedial measures have been taken. On Sunday, 11 cases were reported from the camp, whereas eight were detected at the houses by surveying teams.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics