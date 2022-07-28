LESA to install modern substations for Vidhan Bhawan, Raj Bhawan
To solve the issue of power failure during Vidhan Sabha sessions, the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has decided to set up two modern dedicated substations for Vidhan Bhawan and Raj Bhawan.
These substations would be based on technology of Gas Insulated System (GIS). The officials of LESA say that these substations would solve the problem of tripping and low voltage in the VVIP premises.
The GIS substations are preferred in the west because they take less space compared to traditional substations.
The proposal for GIS substations would soon be given to minister of state for energy AK Sharma for approval.
It is pertinent to mention here that following the power failure on May 24 on the first day of Vidhan Sabha session, three LESA engineers were suspended. Executive engineer transmission Sanjay Paswan, SDO Pushpesh Giri, and junior engineer Amar Raj were suspended for power failure in Vidhan Bhawan, while services of substation incharge Deepak Sharma was terminated. Some people in lift number 3 were stuck for around 45 minutes due to power failure on the premises.
Executive engineer DKD Dwivedi said, “GIS substations have many advantages over traditional substations. The space to set up the substations at Raj Bhavan and Vidhan Bhavan would be provided by the estate department. The new Raj Bhawan substation will be equipped with five MVA power transformers, while Vidhan Bhawan substation will have a 10 MVA transformer.”
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics