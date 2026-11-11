Renu Desai says it's inhumane to kick someone already down in cryptic note, adds she ‘hasn’t gotten any Paytm to be kind and sensible’
Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai urged people not to criticise those facing difficult times, calling for empathy and kindness.
Actor Renu Desai, Pawan Kalyan's former wife, recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic note about empathy and kindness. In the post, she shared her photos and wrote that it was not morally right to criticise someone who was already going through a difficult time. Her post came hours after Pawan announced his separation from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. However, Renu did not mention anyone directly in her note.
'It is inhuman to kick someone who is already down'
Sharing the note on Instagram, Renu wrote, “It is not morally right to criticise someone further when they are already going through a difficult time. It is inhuman to kick someone who is already down! No matter what their status is, we must never forget that they are human beings too — someone’s child, someone’s parent or someone’s sibling.”
She further wrote, “Please don’t throw stones at other peoples houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!”
'I haven’t gotten any Paytm to be kind'
The actor concluded, “Just because I wrote these words don’t start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better. And NO, I haven’t gotten any paytm to be kind and sensible. It’s just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex.”
About Pawan and Anna's separation
On November 10, Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva announced their decision to end their 13-year marriage. Following the announcement, Anna deactivated her Instagram account.
In a joint statement, the couple said they had decided to separate with mutual understanding and respect. The note read: “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority. During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey.”
A look at Pawan Kalyan's past relationships
Pawan Kalyan has been married three times. He first married Nandini in 1997. The couple separated in 1999, but their divorce was legally finalised in 2008. They did not have any children together.
Pawan later began a relationship with actor Renu Desai, whom he met on the sets of his 2000 Telugu film Badri. They got married in January 2009 and have two children together — a son, Akira Nandan, and a daughter, Aadya. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.
Pawan met Russian actor Anna Lezhneva while shooting for his 2011 film Teen Maar. They got married in September 2013 and have two children together, a daughter and a son. Their recent announcement marks the end of their 13-year marriage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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