Top security officials to meet for two-day NIA conference; Bangladesh-based terror groups, gangster networks in focus

Several critical aspects of India's national security, including the attempts by Bangladesh-based terror groups to revive their modules in West Bengal and nearby states, will come up next week when the country's top security and intelligence brass meets for two days next week in New Delhi. The two-day Anti-Terror Conference 2026 of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to be held on November 19-20. (HT File)

People familiar with the development said various topics, like the use of India’s porous borders by anti-India elements to smuggle drugs, arms and explosives, and online radicalisation and recruitment of young men by a Pakistan-backed gangster-terrorist network led by Shahzad Bhatti, will also come up for discussion during the two-day Anti-Terror Conference 2026 of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is likely to be held on November 19-20.

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the conference and issue important directions to the NIA and the anti-terror squads (ATSs) of all the states and union territories (UTs).

“Infiltration from the porous border in the northeast and Bengal, as well as smuggling of drugs, arms and explosives, will be discussed during the conference,” an officer, who asked not to be named, said.

What else will be discussed? The top security officials will also discuss the proxy warfare by Pakistan, instances of Indian men being used by Pakistani gangster networks to attack police stations, police officers, offices of political parties, businessmen or celebrities in Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere, the officer cited above said.

At the last NIA annual conference, two NIA databases were launched. One database was on organised crime networks, and the other was on looted/lost or recovered weapons. Both databases can be accessed by state and central agencies to obtain ready information on organised criminals, their modus operandi, past cases, and weapons.

In a separate conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in August this year, Shah had asserted that India’s security policy must be formulated taking into account global instability, insecurity surrounding energy and resources, supply-chain disruptions, rising radicalisation and warfare of cyber misinformation.