Data centres, Meta Muse models and Google criticised for AI in education Search

Cognitive warmup. “We are a data center first company,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su, not long after everyone else seemed to be asking one simple question: What do the US mid-term results mean for data centres? Read the room? Never been a tech exec’s way. Turns out, everyone is concerned about data centres. An AP poll published over the weekend indicates that as many as 88% of Democrat voters, 61% of Republican voters and 80% of independent voters are opposed to data centres in their communities. That is a resounding message, one that clearly had a bearing on the mid-term results. OpenAI’s responsible data centre pitch. The biggest hints—though it’s difficult to draw a straight line between AI infrastructure and election results, there’s much more than coincidence—are the wins for Texas Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and Michigan’s Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, both of whom support moratoriums on data centre developments. Ohio, Kansas, Florida, it is the same story. OpenAI perhaps read the trends of what was coming. They talked about better engagement with community residents in areas they want to establish data centres, and quietly introduced a new terminology for data centres: Compute Campuses. And a “Grid Protectors Program” that promises to free up to 1,000 megawatts of power for the grid in case of extreme weather, to keep thousands of homes lit up. Previously, on Neural Dispatch: A stylish Google Pay discovery, Haiku from space, and Canva’s Brush model UPGRADED META MUSE MODELS Less than a month after unleashing its new Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full models in what they called “a major leap toward personal superintelligence” at the time, Meta has now upgraded the proposition with specialised models trained on Muse Wonder. Active Memory which remembers earlier information’s relevance, and Active Focus, which trains a model to navigate challenges while working on a task, are capabilities the new specialised models will also have.

The Personal Superintelligence Index jumped from 38% in the previous Muse model to 47% in the new one.

Between generations, the Personal Superintelligence Index jumps from 38% to 47%, active memory evaluations increase from 76% to 90%, a 67% improvement at finishing a task despite encountering a problem along the way, and a 2.4x reduction in forgetting critical information—this gives the Muse, a personal intelligence-focused AI, a better foundation to work with. “We’ve also developed our specialized models to leverage Muse Wonder’s performance on behaviors that are especially important to Muse. For example, they learned to be excellent multi-taskers that know when to push on your goals independently or collaborate live with you. They can also better adapt to steers and clarifications in the middle of running tasks without getting confused,” Meta explains in a research post. Well, you and I wouldn’t officially be able to test any of these claims in the real world because Meta’s Muse is still not available in India (could be coming soon). Meta also says that their general-purpose conversational chatbot, Meta AI, is also getting the same set of improvements: breaking complex problems into clear steps and asking sharper follow-up questions. Meta AI is available in more regions, including India. Another step: This week, Meta also announced the Muse Ember, which they say is the smallest model that delivers higher intelligence per dollar than others in its class. “Built for token-heavy work that agents repeat all day: tool calls, coding subtasks, routing, extraction, and long document parsing,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims. It is now available on the Meta Model API and in Muse Code. Spellbound: Catch up on the Frontier AI battles Anthropic Fable and Mythos 5.2

Google Gemini 4 Carbon

Google Gemini 4 Argon

OpenAI GPT-6 Astra Who will hold the lead in this close race, heading into 2027? Google, AI, schools and a debacle Turns out, Google was criticised for something last week, and they responded with something completely different. Or so it seems to be that way. Things sparked three weeks ago when an IT administrator from a middle school in the US, wrote on Google’s education forum asking for a way to turn off AI Overviews in Search for students—teachers are complaining that these overviews synthesise information students are supposed to be researching. No one from Google responded, but fellow administrators in other schools suggested workarounds.

Google adds Guided Learning capabilities to Search and Google Classroom.

A few days ago, Google talked about bringing Guided Learning capabilities to Search and Google Classroom, which they claim follows through on their belief that “schools should have control over AI in their classrooms and in providing administrators with controls to help them manage their approach”. This means they are changing their approach to controls for Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom, and Google Search. Access to these products will be entirely off for K-12 student accounts until school administrators explicitly turn them on. Secondly, they are adding Guided Learning to Search and Gemini. “When our systems understand a student is looking for certain types of homework help, Search will walk them through the topic or problem step by step. For example, if a student pastes a complex physics problem or asks for help writing a book report in Search, they’ll see prompts to help them think critically and work through the concepts, without going directly to the answer,” is the explanation. The issue the updates don’t tackle is one that embeds AI Overviews as well as AI Mode as part of the Search experience for students. Schools and teachers would prefer to have those de-linked (or at least be given a choice to), but that hasn’t happened. The way things are, if schools don’t want AI in search results, they’ll have to turn off Search completely. This may well be an opportunity for web browsers such as DuckDuckGo while Google pushes back on separating AI from its products for students. As a parent who doesn’t allow the child to use any AI for any homework or assignment, I completely agree with how the teachers see this.