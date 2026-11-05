Prepaid voice-only plans, reworked Flex by Google Pay, & analysing Kärcher AF30

Opening thoughts. A couple of weeks ago, Bharti Airtel became the first telecom company to follow through on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) guidelines that every telecom service provider must offer voice-only recharge packs for prepaid users. The troika is now complete, with Vi and Jio also announcing similar plans in recent days. In fact, all three operators also offer these in longer duration validity packs, a need for convenience that we had pointed out at the time. One of Vi's voice-only recharge packs for prepaid users.

Two key reasons necessitate the voice-only prepaid recharge plans. First, many consumers including senior citizens or those who keep a second SIM card as a backup, end up paying for data they may not necessarily need. This happens either because they use a feature phone or because their data consumption is mostly over the home Wi-Fi connection. Secondly, the need to make prepaid recharge packs more affordable for this demographic is urgent, considering price hikes over recent months have systematically made things more expensive, particularly for users who only really use voice and SMS.

India has approximately 220 million feature phone users. In August, CyberMedia Research noted that India’s 2G-based feature phone user base grew 5% year-on-year. Itel led the 2G segment with a 38% share, followed by Lava (30%) and HMD (20%). Rising component costs have made new phones pricier, prompting users to hold on to their existing devices for longer. By removing the data bundle from these packs, telecom service providers are expected to reduce prices for the voice-only plans.

Airtel had initially put together three recharge packs— ₹185 with a validity of 28 days, ₹203 with a validity of 30 days and ₹206 with a calendar month validity. They have since added two new packs as well. The ₹469 pack that offers unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS with a validity of 84 days, and a ₹1,849 pack that goes the entire year with unlimited voice for local and national calls, along with 3600 SMS.

Vi has matched Airtel’s price points with the three lower-priced plans— ₹185 with a validity of 28 days, ₹203 with a validity of 30 days and ₹206 with a calendar month validity. The two longer-duration plans are priced at ₹470 for 84 days while the 365-day validity plan is priced at ₹1,849. To be fair, these would be good value for anyone using the network on a feature phone, or only needing occasional data, in which case, separate data top-ups will deliver value over time. India’s telecom space needed this pricing flexibility.

Jio also has voice-only plans now, adding one more option compared to Airtel and Vi’s recharge offerings. The choice is now between ₹147 (22 days), ₹177 (28 days), ₹196 (30 days), ₹197 (1 month), ₹448 (84 days) and ₹1748 (336 days). Jio has reduced the entry price point, but that pack also has a shorter validity duration. While Airtel and Vi both offer 365-day validity for their highest tier in this category, Jio’s is shorter at 336 days.

Is it a big enough price reduction by removing the 4G/5G data element from the picture? For instance, Jio has a ₹189 plan offering 2GB total data over a 28-day validity. A similar pack for Airtel costs ₹199 for 28 days.

And staying on India’s cellular landscape, the latest TRAI telecom subscription data for the end of September suggests that India’s wireless mobile subscriber base has now crossed 1.31 billion, with an addition of 6.57 million new subscriptions during the month. As many as 16.77 million subscribers submitted porting requests in the month.

Previously, on Wired Wisdom: Smart toys, curious minds and a case for delaying the first phone