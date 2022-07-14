LESA to launch drive against meter tampering
Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) will start a special drive to detect slow meters in the state capital.
This has been decided after two persons were caught by LESA engineers while slowing down smart meters in Indira Nagar a few days back.
Both accused, identified as Prashant Gupta and Deepak Maurya, had revealed some former contractual or casual LESA employees, were also involved in this activity to slow down electricity meters.
“Since many gangs involved in this exercise are former LESA people, they have full knowledge of LESA’s work culture,” a LESA official said.
“These gangs use different techniques and that is why they have been successful in slowing down a number of smart meters in the city. The kind of racket that is running at the moment would not have been possible without the involvement of insiders and that’s why the department is also tracking involvement of its employees and contractors suspected of supporting these gangs,” the official said.
MD Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Bhawani Singh Khangaraut said, “Officials will investigate the matter and action will be taken against the guilty. I have sought a report in this regard.”
“There are over 13.5 lakh consumers in the city. Tracking every meter would not be possible but selective drives would be carried out,” another LESA staff said.
“Directives have been given to the executive engineers for random checking of the selected areas where smart meters have been installed. Most smart meters have been installed in Chowk, Thakurganj, Chinhat, Bakshi Ka Talab, Rahimnagar, Hussainganj and Aminabad areas. If there is any discrepancy in checking, then legal action would be taken,” said Anil Kumar Tiwari, chief engineer, LESA.
State to release ₹500 cr for restoration works in flood-affected areas
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that ₹500 crore will be released for the repair and restoration of the infrastructure damaged during the recent rains and floods in the state. Talking to the media after chairing a meeting to review the rescue and relief works in flood-affected districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, Bommai said that the situation will be evaluated again in August and necessary funds will be released accordingly.
Two conmen escape from police custody in Lucknow, 9 cops booked
Two members of notorious 'Irani gang', escaped from the Raebareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University, Lucknow, on Wednesday morning. The accused Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan, were admitted to the trauma center on Monday after they got shot at in the leg in a police encounter under Rae Bareli's Dalmau police station limits on July 9.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak flags off mobile healthcare units for 3 east U.P. districts
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off mobile healthcare units (MHUs) for three districts on Wednesday. “These MHUs meant for Balrampur, Chandauli and Varanasi will offer free diagnostic and medicine facilities. Telemedicine facility will also be offered to connect experts for opinion even from a remote village,” said Neelima Dwivedi, executive director, government affairs, MSD pharmaceuticals.
Interstate gang busted, 5 arrested
An interstate gang of drug peddlers has been busted and four people, including two women have been arrested, said officials from Central Crime Branch on Wednesday. “They had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang was in contact with drug peddlers from Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi and Hyderabad. They received advance money in cash,” said a senior CCB officer.
Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers. Superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar's brother is involved in the incident.
