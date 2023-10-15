Less than one percent needy get palliative care: Experts

When in acute pain, anything that gives relief to a patient is a medicine whether it is in form of a pill or just soothing talk if the patient has limited days left its palliative care. Dr Sandeep Kumar founder director AIIMS, Bhopal, expressed these views while delivering a lecture on the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day organised at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Saturday. Not just the patient but family too needs to be explained about palliative care. (For Representation)

“Ironically, about 60 to 70 lakh people need palliative care but less than one percent actually have access to it,” said Dr Kumar addressing the session ‘end of life terminal care’ organised by the department of radiotherapy. At its core, hospice and palliative care emphasises a holistic approach to end-of-life care. This approach is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves to live out their remaining days with dignity, free from unnecessary pain and suffering.

“When you can’t give cure, you focus on the quality of life and improve it till last. This is palliative care,” said Dr Anurag Agrawal, a private practitioner in Lucknow, while explaining palliative care. “There are four major aspects of palliative care. First is pain management which is one of the central tenets of palliative care. Skilled professionals work diligently to alleviate physical discomfort, enabling patients to experience greater comfort and ease,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, head, Aastha Hospice and Geriatric Care Centre, Lucknow.

“Emotional and psychological support is second significant aspect as terminal illnesses often come with a heavy emotional burden. Hospice and palliative care teams provide vital emotional support to patients and their families, addressing feelings of fear, anxiety, and grief. Quality of life and family involvement are also the significant aspect that is covered under palliative care,” said Dr Shukla.

“Not just the patient but family too needs to be explained about palliative care so that end stage of life is given due respect and quality,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, senior faculty, department of radiotherapy and spokesperson for KGMU.

