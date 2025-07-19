Liquor haul from iron pipes-laden truck in Lucknow, 2 held

Two smugglers used iron pipes and other construction materials to hide a massive consignment of Indian made foreign liquor being transported illegally from Chandigarh to Bihar in a truck before a joint team of the Lucknow police and the excise department intercepted the vehicle near Kabirpur village close to Purvanchal Expressway on Sultanpur road in Lucknow and seized over 14,000 bottles of IMFL worth around ₹30 lakh in the early hours of Saturday. The secret chamber made in a truck to hide foreign liquor which was being supplied from Chandigarh to Bihar via Lucknow. (Sourced)

The truck was fitted with iron pipes and rods to make it appear like a load of scrap or construction material. Under them, the smugglers had welded a secret chamber of around 2.5 feet in the vehicle’s middle section to hide cartons of liquor bottles, said excise inspector Vivek Singh.

“Had someone checked the vehicle from behind or on top, they would only see iron pipes, making the liquor almost impossible to detect,” said a senior excise officer.

As per the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, those arrested have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Parmar and Jagdish— both residents of Chapa Ner village under Khancharod police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

As per the police, they confessed to transporting the liquor illegally and also told the police that they intended to sell the liquor in Bihar for ₹1 crore. The third accused named in the FIR has been identified as Rohtas of Punjab.

The team discovered large quantities of liquor cartons concealed underneath. Police found 527 boxes containing 14,484 bottles of foreign-made liquor, totalling 4,691-litre. Officials confirmed that the consignment was only permitted for sale in Chandigarh. Police registered a case against the accused under sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 60, 63, and 72 of the Excise Act.

A police official said the truck belonged to one Vinay Kumar Mishra of Lucknow. When the official contacted him, he claimed that he had rented it to Rohtas for use in Punjab. He claimed that Rohtas did not pay the rent and refused to return the truck when asked.

The matter is currently sub judice. The police official said that both the accused confessed to using forged documents and said the sender of the goods was aware but they didn’t know his identity.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Nipun Agarwal confirmed that the police registered a case under appropriate sections of the BNS and the Excise Act at Gosaiganj police station and both the accused were sent to jail. The police recovered Aadhaar and PAN cards, driving licences, two mobile phones and cash from the accused.