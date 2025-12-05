Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Liquor smuggling racket busted: STF seizes 13,812 bottles found hidden under potato sacks, one held in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 07:08 am IST

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a member of an interstate liquor smuggling gang and seized 13,812 bottles of illicit English liquor during a late-night operation at Sitapur Road toll plaza in Lucknow on Wednesday, stated an STF press note on Thursday.

Liquor bottles hidden under potato sacks seized by UP STF (HT PHOTO)

Officials said the liquor bottles, belonging to various brands, were hidden beneath sacks of potatoes in a truck bearing a Punjab registration number. The team also seized a mobile phone, 5,700 in cash, a driving licence, and the vehicle used in the smuggling operation.

“The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar, a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested around 10.35 pm on December 3 in a joint operation led by STF Lucknow and the Itaunja police,” the press note added.

“During interrogation, Sushil informed investigators that he was part of a gang that illegally procures liquor from Punjab and Chandigarh for distribution across several districts of Bihar. He claimed the current consignment was loaded by Kapil Verma, a Chandigarh resident who arranges the final delivery once the truck reaches Bihar,” the press note stated.

A case has been registered at Itaunja police station under sections 61(2), 318(4) of the BNS Act and sections 60, 63, 72 of the Excise Act.

