Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10.

National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi.

The nine-day Navratri festival which began on April 2, is ending on Sunday with the birth of Ram. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion.

Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Around 20-25 lakh devotees are likely to visit Ayodhya on Sunday on this festive occasion.

According to Murlidhar Singh, deputy director, information department, Ayodhya, the state government has given approval for live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi on Doordarshan and ANI.

In addition to this, LED screens at select locations across Ayodhya will also telecast all events at Ram Janmabhoomi live.

The Ayodhya administration has also planned cultural activities at eight locations across the city, including Ram Ki Paidi, on Sunday.

This will be the first grand Ram Navmi celebration in Ayodhya after construction of Ram Mandir began in August 2020. Due to the Covid -19 pandemic, Navratri celebrations were cancelled in Ayodhya in the last two years.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed that no VIP should visit Ayodhya on ashtami and navmi (the eighth and ninth days of the nine-day Navratri) on April 9-10 to avoid inconvenience to devotees.

If any VIP visits Ayodhya on these two days, he should do so only as ordinary citizen, the CM had ordered.

Several lakh devotees visit Ayodhya during Navratri. The maximum congregation is seen on ashtami and navmi (falling on April 9 and 10 this year).

­The Navratri fair on Sunday will mark end of the celebrations.