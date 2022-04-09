Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10.
National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi.
The nine-day Navratri festival which began on April 2, is ending on Sunday with the birth of Ram. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion.
Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.
Around 20-25 lakh devotees are likely to visit Ayodhya on Sunday on this festive occasion.
According to Murlidhar Singh, deputy director, information department, Ayodhya, the state government has given approval for live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi on Doordarshan and ANI.
In addition to this, LED screens at select locations across Ayodhya will also telecast all events at Ram Janmabhoomi live.
The Ayodhya administration has also planned cultural activities at eight locations across the city, including Ram Ki Paidi, on Sunday.
This will be the first grand Ram Navmi celebration in Ayodhya after construction of Ram Mandir began in August 2020. Due to the Covid -19 pandemic, Navratri celebrations were cancelled in Ayodhya in the last two years.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed that no VIP should visit Ayodhya on ashtami and navmi (the eighth and ninth days of the nine-day Navratri) on April 9-10 to avoid inconvenience to devotees.
If any VIP visits Ayodhya on these two days, he should do so only as ordinary citizen, the CM had ordered.
Several lakh devotees visit Ayodhya during Navratri. The maximum congregation is seen on ashtami and navmi (falling on April 9 and 10 this year).
The Navratri fair on Sunday will mark end of the celebrations.
-
Shift stray animals out of urban areas, minister tells civic bodies
LUCKNOW Expressing grief over the death of a five-year-old boy in Lucknow's Musahibganj area due to dog bite, urban development and poverty alleviation minister AK Sharma directed the municipal corporations of UP to shift stray animals like dogs and pigs out of the urban areas. The minister directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future.
-
Ludhiana MC, LIT turn away payments of water-sewer dues amid confusion over jurisdiction
In a bizarre incident, the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust were found refusing to accept water-sewer dues from willing residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar—instead passing the buck on to the other department collect the user charges. As per information, the LIT scheme areas including SBS Nagar, Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Sant Ishar Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar were transferred to the MC in January last year for maintenance of water-sewer lines.
-
Lab uses drone to collect, deliver blood samples in Gurugram
A private diagnostics company started a pilot project in the city on Friday to collect blood samples from hospitals using drones and deliver them to a lab to cut down on turnaround time and provide faster test results. On Friday, Delhi-based drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility conducted the first trial wherein a drone collected samples from a private hospital near Huda Metro station and flew them to SRL Labs in Sector 14.
-
Man stabs mother to death for not helping him reconcile with his wife
A 44-year-old jobless man was arrested within a few hours of Ranveer Kumar Bhandari, the woman's husband allegedly stabbing his 66-year-old mother to death while the deceased, Veena Kumari, a retired health department superintendent was on her way home in Shivpuri, New Colony area, in Sector 7, on Thursday night, said police. Police said the deceased, a retired health department superintendent, Veena Kumari, was returning home after giving food to her son Manish Bhandari when he attacked her with a knife.
-
Investment, export promotion top priority of UP government: Nandi
Industrial development, export and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday said investment in the industrial sector and promotion of export will be top priority of Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Nandi said the investors park will start soon and facilitate investments in various sectors in the state. Nandi further said the state government had prepared a blueprint to make the expressways a medium for development of the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics