Live-in relationships against middle-class norms: Allahabad HC

While granting bail to a man accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the false promise of marriage, the Allahabad high court observed that the concept of live-in relationships is against the “settled law in the Indian middle class society”. The court made these observations while dealing with a bail plea of the accused named Shane Alam. (For Representation)

Making this observation, Justice Siddharth also expressed displeasure at the growing number of such cases reaching the courts. “After live-in-relationship has been legalized by the apex court, these cases are coming to the court because the concept of live-in-relationship is against the settled law in the Indian middle class society,” the court said.

The court further opined that live-in relationships disproportionately harm women, noting that while men may move on and even marry after such relationships end, it is difficult for women to find a life partner after a breakup.

The court made these observations while dealing with a bail plea of the accused named Shane Alam, who has been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the allegations of engaging in a physical relationship with the prosecutrix on the false assurance of marriage and later refusing to marry her.

As per counsel for the applicant, there is an accusation against his client of committing the offence of rape of prosecutrix on false promise of marriage. She went with the applicant to a number of places but it is alleged that the applicant refused to marry her. The applicant has been in jail since February 22, 2025 and he has no criminal history.

On the other hand, the counsel for the informant submitted that the acts of the accused had ruined her life since no one would be willing to marry her. Taking note of these submissions, the court said while the concept of live-in-relationship has attracted the young generation a lot, its aftereffects are seen in cases like the present one.

The court, however, in its decision dated June 24 granted bail to the accused, considering his continued incarceration since February 25, absence of any prior criminal history, the nature of the allegations and overcrowding in jails.