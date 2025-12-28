Living patient declared dead: 3 medicos suspended in Knp hosp blunder

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday suspended three staff members from Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College after a living patient was mistakenly declared dead. Representational image (Sourced)

Acting on directions from deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak, authorities suspended junior resident Dr Himanshu Maurya, staff nurse Sunny Sonkar, and ward attendant Rahnuma for their alleged involvement in the incident. A three-member inquiry committee has been formed to submit its report within three days.

The incident occurred in ward no 12 of the medicine department, where police information (PI) was sent declaring the patient in bed no 43 as deceased while the patient was alive. The error came to light after discrepancies were noticed, prompting immediate state health department intervention.

The deputy CM directed the GSVM Medical College principal to take strict action following the lapse. A three-member committee, chaired by GSVM vice-principal Dr Richa Giri and including chief medical superintendents Dr RK Singh and Dr Saurabh Agrawal, will conduct the inquiry.

Calling the incident “a gross display of insensitivity,” deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said negligence in the healthcare system would not be tolerated. “This is an extremely serious matter involving patient safety and human dignity. Those found guilty will face strict action,” he stated, adding that measures are being implemented to prevent future lapses.