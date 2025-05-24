Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Lko DM visits Malihabad, spotlights ‘Kavach’ to boost mango exports

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 24, 2025 08:36 PM IST

District magistrate Vishak G on Saturday toured the famed Malihabad mango belt to assess technological developments in mango cultivation and engage directly with local farmers.

During his field visit, he reviewed the ‘Kavach bagging technique’ being implemented by farmers. The method, used to protect mangoes from pests and improve fruit quality, was noted as a step forward in modernising traditional practices.

Addressing a gathering of growers, the DM encouraged farmers to strengthen their participation in export-related activities by working closely with local mango pack houses. He also interacted with officials from the horticulture department to promote government-backed schemes for horticulture.

The visit coincided with the district receiving the geographical indication (GI-125) user certificate for the Malihabadi Dasheri mango. Congratulating the Awadh Mango Producer and Horticulture Committee, Vishak said the certificate would help in expanding the international footprint of this distinct variety of mango.

The DM was joined by deputy director DK Verma of the horticulture department and other officials. General secretary Upendra Singh of the committee, along with mango growers Mahendra Singh, Rohit Jaiswal, and Muslekhuddin, also took part in the event.

