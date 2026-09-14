Lko-Knp bus route diverted via Jajmau, fare rise after survey

Roadways buses operating between Lucknow and Kanpur will take a longer route for the next three months as the old Ganga bridge at Jajmau has been closed to heavy vehicles, including buses, for repair work. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The diversion, which came into effect on September 13 and will remain in place till December 13, is expected to increase the distance covered by buses substantially. However, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has not revised fares yet. Officials said a survey of the diverted route will be conducted before taking a decision on any fare increase.

Under the revised arrangement, buses from Alambagh heading towards Kanpur will travel via Gadan Khera, the Rae Bareli Road, Buxar bridge and Fatehpur before entering Kanpur.

LCTSL managing director Vimal Rajan said the diversion will remain in force for about three months. “We will conduct a survey of the diverted route. Any revision in fares will be considered based on the additional distance covered by the buses,” Rajan said.

At present, the Lucknow-Kanpur road journey is around 90 km. Officials estimate that buses could cover nearly 150 km on the diverted route, although the exact additional distance will be determined after the survey. Based on the additional distance, passengers could eventually have to pay around ₹80 more for the journey.

More than 80 ordinary and electric buses operated by the Lucknow and Kanpur depots run between the two cities. Together, they carry an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 passengers every day.