Lko’s AGDC carries out door-to-door drive for voter awareness

Avadh Girls’ Degree College (AGDC) held a voter awareness campaign in Cabinetganj with the aim of 100% voting as per the instructions of the vice-chancellor University of Lucknow Prof Alok Kumar Rai, on Monday. AGDC students during the door-to-door campaign (Sourced)

As part of this initiative, a meeting was held on May 4 at the college, with SWEEP Nodal Officer, Supriya Chaturvedi, NSS Program Officer, Neerja Sinha, Meena Kumari and Kavita Yadav under the guidance of principal prof Bina Rai, in which Cabinetganj was selected for voter awareness campaign.

On Monday, a door-to-door campaign was conducted and the ward residents were motivated to vote on May 20. During this campaign, people were made aware of voter ID card, voter list number and the importance of voting. Bina Rai said, “Elections play an important role in building a strong democracy and it is the duty of vigilant citizens to participate in it and make it successful.”

A number of programmes were organised like signature campaigns, voter awareness oath, Nukkad Natak, workshop and a rally. NSS president Pratiksha Nigam, secretary Shreya Kanaujia, joint secretary Mahima Kashyap along with NSS volunteers Anshika Singh, Anushka Yadav, Mahima Kothari, Muskan Mathur and Anshika Srivastava organised this voter awareness campaign.