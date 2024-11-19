Menu Explore
Lko’s Charbagh Rly Stn: Staff member’s refusal to issue tickets sparks storm; probe ordered

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 19, 2024 06:11 PM IST

A viral video shows a railwayman at Charbagh station refusing to issue tickets, sparking claims he was drunk; a probe is underway.

A video of a railwayman manning the ticket window but refusing to issue tickets despite a long queue at Charbagh station, sparked a row on Monday night as passengers alleged that the man was inebriated while on duty.

The Charbagh railway station in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media prompting the railways to order a probe.

In the 2-minute-long video, a crowd of passengers standing at the ticket window clamours for tickets, but the employee sits quietly. When a passenger asks for a ticket, the man at the counter was heard replying that the window was closed. Since the window was open, the passengers created a ruckus and accused the employee of sitting drunk at the window.

A passenger, Sonu Yadav, posted the video on his X account, writing, “This gentleman is sitting on duty at Charbagh railway station drunk and is not even able to issue tickets properly,” tagging the railway minister and other railway officials. He also requested the DRM to investigate the employee.

DRM SN Sharma said that a detailed investigation is currently underway in the incident, reported on Monday. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings, he added.

