Lko’s Khurram Nagar Overbridge load testing to begin Friday

The much-awaited Khurram Nagar Overbridge will undergo a three-day load testing starting this Friday, marking a significant step toward its long-delayed opening. Officials from the public works department (PWD) stated that the load testing will assess the bridge’s strength and ability to handle high traffic volumes once it becomes operational. The project was initially scheduled for completion by March 2024 (Sourced)

“Load testing will begin on Friday to ensure the bridge meets all safety standards before opening for public use,” said Rajkumar Pithoria, superintendent engineer of the PWD’s national highway division. Minor finishing work is also underway, with the bridge expected to be inaugurated by January 31. The exact date for the formal launch is yet to be finalised. Notably, the project was initially scheduled for completion by March 2024.

Once operational, the overbridge is set to ease traffic congestion for over 1.5 million residents from nearby areas, including Indira Nagar, Munshipulia, and Kalyanpur. The project aims to address severe traffic bottlenecks at key junctions such as Jagarani Chauraha, Khurram Nagar Chauraha, and Bandhe Wali Road, providing smoother connectivity to major areas like Polytechnic and Ring Road.

The bridge’s standout feature is its Hanging Arch Bridge design, which required specialised construction techniques. According to Pithoria, this unique design contributed to delays, along with a decision to extend the bridge’s length by 900 metres to better serve the region’s growing traffic needs.

Initially planned to span 1,711 meters, the bridge now stretches 2,611 metres, accommodating increased demand from areas like Kalyanpur. The extension was necessary to provide long-term traffic relief to one of Lucknow’s busiest corridors.