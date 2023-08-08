Lko’s KMC university to start BA-LLB, LLB courses from this session

The Bar Council of India has given its consent to the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University to start the five-year BA-LLB and three-year LLB courses. There will be 60 seats in each of the courses. For representation only (HT Photo)

The dean, faculty of legal studies, Prof Masood Alam, said that for many years, students were demanding that BA-LLB and LLB courses be started.

All interested candidates can register by visiting the admission portal. For BA-LLB, candidates are required to pass Intermediate in any subject with 45% marks for general category, 42% for OBC and 40% SC/ ST.

On the other hand, for LLB, graduation in any discipline is the eligibility criterion with 45% for general category, 42% for other backward classes and 40% for SC/ST category. Admission coordinator, Prof Syed Haider Ali said that the last date for application admission is August 16.

Admission will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. More information related to the courses can be obtained from the admission centre established in the university. For detailed information, candidates may visit the university website www.kmclu.ac.

