Lko’s Sarojini Nagar MLA meets CM, demands panel to regulate AI

BJP Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday and expressed the need for setting up a full-time commission in the state to regulate, govern and monitor the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to advise the state government. BJP Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The commission should help formulate policies/schemes by SWOT (Strength-Weakness-Opportunity-Threat) analyses for matters relating to AI and to create public awareness of both the pros and cons of artificial intelligence, with principal secretary/ special secretary/ secretary (IT) as member secretary of the commission.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He said that the AI industry, which is currently valued at $100 billion, is predicted to rise 20-fold by 2030.

Singh suggested that AI systems can be deployed to record and maintain a database of criminals based on biometric identities/facial recognition. Improvement in fingerprint and facial recognition systems would contribute to efficient forensic analysis of crimes. He suggested that satellite imaging technology be used to monitor the geographical factors and efficiently predict future disasters and timely deploy required resources for evacuation of people.