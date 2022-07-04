LMC defers plan to impose fines on single-use plastic users

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided not to impose the fine and instead give some more time to those who are caught with polythene and single-use plastic in the city. The LMC officials said that most of the small street vendors or shopkeepers and traders who are caught with single-use plastic are unaware of strict penalties in case they violate the ban on single-use plastic. The Central government implemented the ban on single-use plastic on Friday (July 1). Presently, the LMC is only warning the defaulters.

On Monday, too, no penalty was imposed on the violators. However, the drive against single-use plastic continued, said Pankaj Singh, additional municipal commissioner.

He said, “The LMC has decided to request traders and vendors to hand over polythene to it or else LMC will begin imposing fines in the days to come.”

Pankaj Singh added, “Different teams of LMC recovered more than 20 kg of plastic in the last 48 hours. LMC team has also recovered plastic banners, cups, glasses, packets, forks, spoons, earbuds and even plastic cards.”

List of banned items

Besides plastic carry bags, the list of banned single-use plastic items includes PVC banners less than 100microns thick, balloon sticks, flags, earbuds with plastic sticks, plates, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, trays, wrapping or packaging films on sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets.