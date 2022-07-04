LMC defers plan to impose fines on single-use plastic users
Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided not to impose the fine and instead give some more time to those who are caught with polythene and single-use plastic in the city. The LMC officials said that most of the small street vendors or shopkeepers and traders who are caught with single-use plastic are unaware of strict penalties in case they violate the ban on single-use plastic. The Central government implemented the ban on single-use plastic on Friday (July 1). Presently, the LMC is only warning the defaulters.
On Monday, too, no penalty was imposed on the violators. However, the drive against single-use plastic continued, said Pankaj Singh, additional municipal commissioner.
He said, “The LMC has decided to request traders and vendors to hand over polythene to it or else LMC will begin imposing fines in the days to come.”
Pankaj Singh added, “Different teams of LMC recovered more than 20 kg of plastic in the last 48 hours. LMC team has also recovered plastic banners, cups, glasses, packets, forks, spoons, earbuds and even plastic cards.”
List of banned items
Besides plastic carry bags, the list of banned single-use plastic items includes PVC banners less than 100microns thick, balloon sticks, flags, earbuds with plastic sticks, plates, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, trays, wrapping or packaging films on sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets.
Second captured tiger in Dudhwa released back into jungle
The tiger that was captured by the forest department on June 28 from Kheratiya village in the buffer zone area of Dudhwa forest was eventually released back into the deep jungle, away from the human population, on late Monday night. The tiger got trapped in a special operation that was launched to catch the man-eater big cat that had killed around six people within 45 days.
One more arrested for June 10 Atala violence; count reaches 106
The Prayagraj police have arrested one more person for Imran's alleged involvement in the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining areas of Prayagraj. With this, number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 106. Police said Imran had also updated his WhatsApp status in support of countrywide bandh on June 10. Imran was added in a WhatsApp group run by a madarsa student who supported the bandh.
Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”. The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
