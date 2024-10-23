LMC exec committee meeting: Nod to key infra upgrades, focus on cleanliness and water supply

LUCKNOW Many significant initiatives aimed at improving civic services and infrastructure in the state capital were given approval at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting prioritized key areas such as sanitation, road repairs, water supply upgrades, and effective implementation of social welfare schemes. The committee focused on improving the water supply system, with immediate steps ordered to enhance water distribution, resolve shortages, and upgrade ageing pipelines. (Pic for representation)

The key approvals included construction of a vending zone from Lajpat Nagar Primary School to Nimbu Park. Early construction of the dilapidated boundary wall of Maharaja Agrasen Park, which had collapsed, was also sanctioned, along with plans to lay a new sewer line on Chowk-Khun-Khun Ji Road.

In response to public complaints, legal action was approved against Vivekananda Hospital for years of non-payment of municipal taxes.

Special emphasis was laid on cleanliness across the municipal area, with officers instructed to prioritize waste management and ensure clean public spaces. They were also tasked with formulating comprehensive plans for road repairs to address deteriorating infrastructure and improve commuting conditions for residents.

In addition, the committee focused on improving the water supply system, with immediate steps ordered to enhance water distribution, resolve shortages, and upgrade ageing pipelines. The beautification of Sahitya Sur Padma Vibhushan Pt Amritlal Nagar Chowk in Chowk ward was also approved. This intersection, a vital hub for tourists and traders, will be enhanced to honour the literary figure, with regular programmes to celebrate his contributions.

The committee also addressed issues at the Gulala Ghat crematorium, where unauthorised fees were allegedly being charged by priests and employees. To prevent such practices, the crematorium will now be equipped with proper signage, stricter enforcement of municipal rules, and security measures including iron gates and surveillance cameras.

Additionally, restrooms and toilets will be constructed for visitors. The committee also approved a proposal to secure land for housing municipal corporation employees, especially those commuting from distant locations, to improve their living conditions and work efficiency.

The meeting concluded with emphasis on the timely and high-quality execution of these approved proposals to ensure better services and infrastructure for the citizens of Lucknow.