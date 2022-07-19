‘LMC, health dept working to sanitise Lucknow’s Faizullahganj’

Following the death of scores of pigs in Faizullahganj over the last few days and many residents also falling sick, Neeraj Bora, BJP MLA (Lucknow, North), said that a close watch was being maintained on the area and steps were being taken to arrest the rise of infectious diseases there.

“As far as sanitation is concerned, together with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the health department, we are keeping a close watch on it. We are conducting meetings every day, and I had a meeting with ministers and all senior authorities.

Bora said that Faizullahganj is a low-lying area with poor drainage and it is difficult to even drain rain water here. He said that pumping stations were being planned in the area to mitigate the issue.

“Right now, we are awaiting the report of the viscera examination of the dead pigs. The report is expected in the next few days from the laboratory in Bhopal. The LMC and the health department are working together to sanitise the area. We’re also conducting door-to-door surveys to see if there are any symptoms or diseases in the area. But fortunately, there are no such cases.

“There are four persons involved in pig farming in the residential area, and a case has been registered against them at the Madiaon police station. Unfortunately, there is no stringent law against pig farming in a residential area. But I have been trying my best for five years to get these people arrested, and I promise to do that very soon.

“Before 2017, Faizullahganj used to be an epidemic zone with hundreds falling sick and dying due to dengue, malaria, swine flu, etc, but after we came to power, the number of fatalities due to infectious diseases has decreased significantly. We also launched a drive against infectious diseases from Faizullahganj itself and established its district office in the same area. And we proudly say there has been no epidemic for five years,” Bora said.