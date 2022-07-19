‘LMC, health dept working to sanitise Lucknow’s Faizullahganj’
Following the death of scores of pigs in Faizullahganj over the last few days and many residents also falling sick, Neeraj Bora, BJP MLA (Lucknow, North), said that a close watch was being maintained on the area and steps were being taken to arrest the rise of infectious diseases there.
“As far as sanitation is concerned, together with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the health department, we are keeping a close watch on it. We are conducting meetings every day, and I had a meeting with ministers and all senior authorities.
Bora said that Faizullahganj is a low-lying area with poor drainage and it is difficult to even drain rain water here. He said that pumping stations were being planned in the area to mitigate the issue.
“Right now, we are awaiting the report of the viscera examination of the dead pigs. The report is expected in the next few days from the laboratory in Bhopal. The LMC and the health department are working together to sanitise the area. We’re also conducting door-to-door surveys to see if there are any symptoms or diseases in the area. But fortunately, there are no such cases.
“There are four persons involved in pig farming in the residential area, and a case has been registered against them at the Madiaon police station. Unfortunately, there is no stringent law against pig farming in a residential area. But I have been trying my best for five years to get these people arrested, and I promise to do that very soon.
“Before 2017, Faizullahganj used to be an epidemic zone with hundreds falling sick and dying due to dengue, malaria, swine flu, etc, but after we came to power, the number of fatalities due to infectious diseases has decreased significantly. We also launched a drive against infectious diseases from Faizullahganj itself and established its district office in the same area. And we proudly say there has been no epidemic for five years,” Bora said.
No water in Kondhwa, Dhayri areas on Thursday
The Pune Municipal Corporation announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) in the areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station. The civic body has planned electric and civil works at treatment and pumping station areas PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “There will be no water at Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Datta nagar, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa areas.”
Pune records coolest July since 2012
Pune: Even as Pune reported incessant rainfall throughout most days in July, the city also recorded the highest day temperature at 30 degrees Celsius (July 3 and July 4) making it the coolest maximum temperature recorded since 2012. Though rainfall activity has reduced since July 13, light rains continue in the city limits. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted overcast clouds most likely to remain for the next few days.
Bhimashankar to be upgraded as national highway to improve connectivity: Gadkari
Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced upgradation into national highway for a stretch between Bankar phata to Taleghar to improve Verul in Sambhajinagar district in Pune district and Grishneshwar temple, connectivity Bhima Shankar. The other three Jyotirlingas are located at Parli Vaijnath (Beed), Trambakeshwar (Nashik) and Aunda Nagnath (Hingoli). Gadkari took to social media to announce the project. It will help to improve road connectivity to Grineshwar, stated Gadkari.
ICSE Class 10 exams: Ludhiana schools achieve 100% result
All schools in Ludhiana affiliated to the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) achieved 100% result in the Class 10 board exams, results of which were announced on Sunday. Students of Sat Paul Mittal School had bagged the top three top positions in the district, with Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra jointly topping with 98.8%. School officials said 25 students scored above 90% and 26 above 80%.
Yogi: Global Investors’ Summit to give flight to aspirations of new UP
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the proposed Global Investors' Summit in January 2023 would give flight to the aspirations of a new Uttar Pradesh and hence dates for the three-day event should be decided at the earliest. The UP government proposes to attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore at the three-day summit.
