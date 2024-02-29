 LMC links user charges with house tax ID - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / LMC links user charges with house tax ID

LMC links user charges with house tax ID

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 29, 2024 08:34 PM IST

This approach will not only streamline the payment process, but also ensure that the LMC can closely monitor collection of user charges, said the municipal commissioner

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has taken a proactive step towards enhancing accountability and transparency by linking user charges with the house tax collection ID of residences. This means that individuals neglecting their user charges will now find these expenses integrated with house tax bills, said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

The LMChad raised concerns about funds being diverted within the user charges collection process by Ecogreen last year. (Pic for representatuion)
This approach will not only streamline the payment process, but also ensure that the LMC can closely monitor collection of user charges, he said during a meeting of the LMC House on Wednesday. He was replying to queries of some corporators who questioned the transparency of the process of user charges collection.

The LMC had raised concerns about funds being diverted within the user charges collection process by Ecogreen last year. The company had outsourced work of user charge collection to M/s NEDS Skills and Services Pvt. Ltd. Despite being entrusted with door-to-door collection of user charges, the subcontracted company failed to deposit the collected funds into the designated account, added Singh.

By linking user charges directly to the house tax collection ID, the LMC aims to mitigate such issues. This integration simplifies the billing process and serves as a safeguard against potential mismanagement of funds, enhancing overall financial accountability.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “This forward-thinking decision by the LMC demonstrates a commitment to learning from past experiences and implementing measures to fortify financial integrity and transparency within municipal operations.”

