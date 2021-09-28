LMC slaps 2.2-crore fine on EcoGreen for breach of contract

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) imposed a fine of ₹2.2 crore on EcoGreen Energy Pvt Ltd for breach of contract and its failure to operate the Shivri solid waste treatment plant at full capacity, causing environmental hazard.

“During inspection, LMC officials found that tons of waste was lying untreated at the Shivri treatment plant. The company has failed to honour the contract by not treating the waste and this has created an environmental hazard for Shivri area. I have directed company officials to treat all the waste by June, 2022 and operate the plant at its full capacity,” said Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner.

Earlier too during the surprise inspection of the plant, not all machines were found to be in working condition. Company officials were warned of strict action a number of times, but they chose not to improve their functioning, said the municipal commissioner.

He added, “The processing and treatment of garbage was unsatisfactory over the last few years. At present, about 340,000 tons of waste is lying untreated. I have asked company officials to treat the waste in three shifts. This is in addition to the 200,000 tonnes of residue derived fuel (RDF) lying at the plant.”