Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMC solemnises wedding of 34 couples

lucknow news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The mass marriage programme was organised at the Kalyan Mandap, Sector P, Aurangabad, near Ashiaana in Lucknow

Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia blessing the newlyweds (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The marriage of 34 couples of all religions was performed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) with the cooperation of the social welfare department, and the efforts of municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh and mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, on Friday.

The mass marriage programme was organised at the Kalyan Mandap, Sector P, Aurangabad, near Ashiaana. Following the rules of the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana, 34 eligible couples were selected after examining the applications received. Under the scheme, 24 couples from scheduled castes, 2 from backward castes, 4 from general and 4 from minority communities were married.

While blessing the brides and grooms, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia presented them toe-rings and anklets and wished them a bright future.

