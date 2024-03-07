LMC’s special all-women House proposes to name road/park after Ritu Karidhal

Lucknow In a landmark decision, the special all-women House, dedicated to celebrating International Women’s Day, decided to name a park or road in the state capital after noted scientist Ritu Karidhal, a resident of Lucknow, who contributed to India’s Moon Mission. The House proposed a separate parking and women’s market to encourage women entrepreneurship. (Pic for representation)

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal, addressing a special women’s meeting of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation House said, “ Naming a road or park in Lucknow after space scientist Ritu Karidhal, also known as the “Rocket Woman,” would be a perfect tribute to women power on the occasion of International Women’s Day.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She also said that girls topping in high school and intermediate exams would be made brand ambassadors of LMC. She also proposed to modernise the existing pink toilets in the city .

The House proposed a separate parking and women’s market to encourage women entrepreneurship. Former Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, along with former women corporators, was invited to the special women’s session.

The meeting discussed the role of women, highlighting their contributions. Expressing gratitude for restarting the exclusive women’s session in LMC , former mayor Sanyukta Bhatia thanked Mayor Sushma Kharakwal, as last year, the special women’s session was not called due to elections.

Bhatia remembered the time when she started the special women’s session . She said , “ This initiative was picked up by the Speaker, conducting a similar session in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for one day.”