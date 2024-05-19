Lok Sabha elections 2024: Public holiday declared in Lucknow on May 20

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway, with four out of seven phases completed. The fifth phase of the ongoing general elections will take place on May 20, 2024 (Monday), in 49 constituencies across eight states and two union territories. In preparation for this phase, a public holiday has been declared in Lucknow. Numerous restrictions have been imposed, including the declaration of a dry day and the closure of educational institutions. Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material on the eve of the fifth phase of polling in Lucknow..(AP)

Read on to find out what will remain open and what will be closed in Lucknow on May 20.

Schools and colleges closed in Lucknow on May 20:

As the district magistrate has declared a public holiday in Lucknow, schools and colleges in the city will be closed on May 20. In addition to Lucknow, educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Amethi, Mohanlalganj, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Barabanki, Kaiserganj, and Gonda will also remain closed on Monday due to polls.

Banks Closed:

Along with educational institutions, banks – both government and private --will remain shut on May 20.

Alcohol shops closed:

Wine shops and alcohol stores will remain closed on May 20 due to the fifth phase of polling in Lucknow. The same is applicable to other seats where polling will be held.

High Court Closed:

On the day of voting, government offices, including the High Court and lower courts will remain closed in the city.

What's Open:

Emergency services such as chemists, ambulance services, and hospitals will remain unaffected.

For Lok Sabha polls, the highest number of nominations in a single constituency was seen in Maharashtra's Chatra, which received 69 candidatures, followed by Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with 67 nominations. The state-wise breakdown of the nominations showcased the dynamic electoral landscape across the country. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal together form the crux of the fifth phase, encompassing a significant portion of the country's electorate.

