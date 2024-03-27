Lok Sabha polls 2024: Yogi Adityanath hits campaign trail in west Uttar Pradesh, invokes Ram

Hitting the electoral campaign trail in West U.P. on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath invoked Lord Ram and mentioned Mathura-Vrindavan, saying their lanes must also be “awaiting their turn”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an election campaign event in support of BJP candidate Arun Govil ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

With BJP candidate Arun Govil by his side in Meerut, Adityanath sent out a strong message, setting forth the party’s campaign pitch by referring to the slogan, “Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge (Those who have brought Lord Ram back to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, we will bring them back to power).”

The way Govil, the party candidate for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat, had essayed the role of Ram in the television serial Ramayana three decades ago, in the same manner he will create history here because Meerut always makes history, Adityanath said.

The chief minister was addressing a “Prabuddh Sammelan” attended by over 1500 people, including doctors, teachers, chartered accountants, lawyers and others from different professions at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University auditorium in Meerut.

“Earlier, so many vulgar songs used to be played on our festivals. But this time on Holi, only “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Laayenge” was being played everywhere,” he said. This change has happened, he said.

His speech was centered around development, heritage and faith, signaling that the party could make these its major poll planks, along with the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, in the Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh.

“Only the Modi government can take development, heritage and faith together,” Adityanath said, seeking a third successive term for the BJP at the Centre.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said if Modi becomes prime minister for the third time, the country will emerge as the third largest economy in the world.

Listing the development works carried out during the BJP rule, he said rapid rail work was being done at a cost of ₹32,000 crore and Delhi-Meerut Expressway enabled people to reach the national capital in an hour.

He said the state’s first sports university was also being built in Meerut and mentioned construction of the Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut with Prayagraj.

While PM Modi has given priority to poor welfare, the opposition has always given priority to casteism, he added.

The chief minister appealed to the people to vote in favour of BJP on April 26 and ensure Arun Govil’s victory.

Adityanath will address similar meets in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Rampur, Moradabad and other districts till March 31.

Govil said when “Jai Shri Ram” was chanted repeatedly, “I feel that I am getting a lot of love.”

Earlier in the day, Adityanath offered prayers at the Keshav Dev temple on the premises of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and went to the prison cell in the basement, believed to be Krishna’s birthplace.

Beginning his 30-minute address at the Prabuddh Sammelan in Mathura, he said, “We used to hear the bhajan ‘Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh ma’ long ago.

“It was for first time in past 500 years when Lord Ram (also named Raghuveer) played Holi and gave “darshan” from his own ‘dham’ (abode) at Ayodhya (part of Avadh) where his grand temple was inaugurated this year.”

“The lanes of Mathura and Vrindavan must be awaiting their turn,” he added in what appeared to be indication to the demand for a grand temple at place where Lord Krishna was born. The Shahi Eidgah Mosque shares a boundary wall with Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “It is nation first for prime minister and family first for his opponents.”

“For the prime minister, 140 crore citizens are family and he is committed to their welfare. For our PM, there is zero tolerance for corruption and mafia. Modiji has ensured that benefits of welfare schemes are for all without any bias based on caste, creed, religion or language. Let us be a part of the family of Modi to take the nation to new heights,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister blamed Congress for creating “samasya” (problem) in 1952 and gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving “samadhan” (solution) to Kashmir.

“Before 2014, the (then) regime used to overlook attacks on army jawans who were hurt in stone-pelting in Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra ended Article 370 and brought an end to ‘pathhar-bazi’ (stone pelting). None can dare to enter Indian borders now,” he said.

“It is now a ‘new’ India under prime minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership the nation has got better road network, medical colleges, infrastructure for better railways, airports. Not only development, the cultural heritage also being given due priority,” the chief minister said.

He also lauded two-time Mathura MP Hema Malini, who was present, and sought votes for her.

Hema Malini had defeated RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary in 2014 in Mathura and retained the seat in 2019. She is aiming at a hat-trick of wins now.

In Ghaziabad, the chief minister appealed for votes in favor of the party candidate, Atul Garg. He emphasised the significance of each vote in enhancing the “ease of living.”

He said Ghaziabad had reputation for crime and disorder in the past but today it “stands as a shining example of urban development, ranking at the forefront among smart cities”.