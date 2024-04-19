LSG humari jaan hai, say Lucknowites

With temperatures soaring and the IPL scene getting hotter, Lucknowites are excited to witness history unfold when LSG takes on CSK on their home turf, today, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG captain KL Rahul with CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

An LSG official agrees that it’s one of the most awaited matches of the season for the city folks, “You can understand the gravity of the clash as it’s a complete sold-out show and still my phone is ringing for a pass or two,” he adds.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Brigade is all set

Community leader of LSG Brigade, Mohit Puri says, the stage is set for the fiery bout. “Being Indians, we all have and will always love Dhoni, but for now our team is top priority. If you ask me, the best way to sum up is a slogan we have coined, ‘Dhoni desh ki shaan hai but LSG humari jaan hai...’ So, this year, our team will change the one-all situation with CSK to 2-1 lead. When it’s about our team we will always back them as they have been sweating it out there for us, for Lucknow.”

LSGians vs Dhoni fans

Business management student, Mohd Hussain, (19) feels nothing is more important than supporting LSG till they lift the trophy. “I have seen the last few matches of MS Dhoni. No doubt, he’s the best but abhi it’s all about Lucknow Super Giants. There is a constant debate between me and my elder brother who has seen Captain Cool play much more than our generation has but team ke aage koi nahi. My friends and I have already planned for this match as we have arranged the passes a week ago, especially for this clash.”

“All the girls in my group are Kohli and Dhoni fans but LSG is playing so well, so we have a soft corner for them as well. If LSG wins, we will be elated. It’s an important clash for both teams, so we have booked a table at a city hotel that is screening the IPL from the beginning. The group hopes nothing goes wrong for the team, though we want the ultimate finisher, Dhoni to end it with his signature six but jeet humari hi ho,” says Shefali Soni, (23), a communication professional.

For LSG’s birthday boys

With LSG captain KL Rahul and batting all-rounder Deepak Hooda’s birthday on April 18 and 19 respectively, Lucknowites wait for some crackling performances from both as well as the team.

A district level cricketer, Hasan Akhtar, (24) adds, “Bahut umeedein hain that our birthday boys will give us the best return gifts and send Dhoni and team packing, also taking the lead on the charts. Though in the very last match we did see a glimpse of the old Dhoni who guided us to win the world cup once. Of late LSG has performed extremely well in all its pressure games, so we hope here too, we will win and inch closer to reaching the final four.”