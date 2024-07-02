Lt Gen Sengupta takes over as new GOC-in-C Central Command

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-In-C), Central Command, in Lucknow Cantonment on Monday. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-In-C), Central Command in Lucknow Cantonment on July 1. (Sourced)

On assuming command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta paid homage at Central Command War Memorial ‘Smritika’, Lucknow, and also reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour.

He conveyed his greetings to all ranks, families and civilian employees of Central Command and expressed his commitment to carry forward the excellent work by his predecessors and ensure operational readiness of Central Command.

ALSO READ| Lt Gen Subramani takes over as army vice chief

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he was commissioned in Punjab Regiment in June 1987. He is also an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Army War College, Mhow and the National Defence College.

In a military career spanning more than 36 years, he has the distinction of tenanting key command and staff appointments, both in peace and field.

He has been an instructor at National Defence Academy, Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Military Observer in Congo, Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade, Director Force Structuring at Strategic Planning Directorate, Brigadier Staff Duties at Staff Duties Directorate, Additional Director General, Complaint Advisory Board, in Chief of Army Staff Secretariat and Director General, Strategic Planning.

Lt Gen Sengupta has commanded an Infantry Battalion in Counter Insurgency environment, an Infantry Brigade on the Line of Control, an Infantry Brigade Group in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of United Nations, Counter Insurgency Force ‘Victor’ and the ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps in UT of Ladakh.

He was awarded Yudh Seva Medal after command of the Infantry Brigade on the Line of Control, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal during command of Counter Insurgency Force ‘Victor’ and Uttam Yudh Seva Medal for command of ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps.

He is also a recipient of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee Commendation Card and Mention-in-Despatches.