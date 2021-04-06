LU, affiliated colleges closed till Apr 10 after 20 staff test positive

The academic and administrative blocks of Lucknow University and all 170 affiliated degree colleges will remain closed till April 10.

The decision was taken after 20 teachers and non-teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 and two LU professors died of the coronavirus infection.

On the request of LU registrar Vinod Kumar Singh, district magistrate, Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday issued an order to close down Lucknow University and degree colleges as a number of teachers from various institutions tested positive of COVID-19, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastava.

LU Teachers’ Association president Vineet Kumar Verma welcomed the decision.

He, however, said this was a short-term measure and may not serve the purpose. Verma demanded the district administration to order closure for at least two weeks.

He alleged the Lucknow University was deliberately not releasing the list of teachers who tested positive.

Verma said some of the employees have also succumbed to COVID-19 but the university was not disclosing their names.