LU planetarium to be revamped soon, says VC

A major revamp of the city’s oldest planetarium - situated on the Lucknow University (LU) campus - is expected by the end of this year, said JP Saini, vice-chancellor, LU. This followed Saini’s visit to the planetarium housed in the department of mathematics and astronomy on Thursday. JP Saini, vice-chancellor, LU, during his visit to the planetarium housed in the department of mathematics and astronomy on Thursday (HT Photo)

In a report dated December 13, 2025, Hindustan Times had highlighted the crumbling state of the planetarium and central mess.

“The Planetarium of Lucknow was established in 1946. I have asked the department to prepare a detailed report keeping in view the requirements of modern equipment. A major revamp of the planetarium will be carried out,” said Saini.

He also said that the university is planning to have a total of 5000+ research scholars by end of the year. “We are planning to conduct PhD admission twice a year and decentralise PhD admissions to the departments. The number of PhD seats under faculty members may be increased under special circumstances,” he added.

He stressed the need to constitute a committee to monitor research facilities in colleges and to set up research centres in neighbouring districts and share equipment and facilities.

He said that LU will adopt the Delhi University model of research supervision for college teachers. He also visited the departmental library of the department of mathematics and astronomy and discussed ways to increase access to e-journals, mathematical databases and related software.

He later motivated research scholars to submit their dissertations soon. He also shared the possibility of granting fellowship to non-JRF PhD students, while assuring all faculty members that their promotion process will be done soon under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and direct recruitment will be done against the vacant posts.

Besides, he highlighted that this year the annual convocation will be a two-day affair, followed by the Golden Pride Dinner.

BOX -

Inter-disciplinary research: Solving cyber crime, forensics

LU will soon begin inter-disciplinary research where students of biology, cyber psychology and forensics will work together to conduct inter-disciplinary research. The collaborative research will help resolve problems related to cyber crime and forensics, which can, in the longer run, work as a consultancy centre for UP Police and related forces.

In order to enhance research facilities in LU, the university will establish a Central Instrumentation Facility.

“A list of equipment in various facilities will be created as part of the Central Instrumentation Facility. The equipment will also be shared with colleges on nominal charges. We will also try to create self dependence in terms of equipment,” said Saini.