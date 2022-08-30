LU reduces eligibility criteria for admission to PG courses
Eligibility criteria for admission to post-graduate courses reduced by 5-10% as the National Education Policy (NEP) mandates that students of one stream may opt for a subject of another stream
LUCKNOW Lucknow University has reduced the eligibility criteria for admission to post-graduate courses by 5-10% as the National Education Policy (NEP) mandates that students of one stream may opt for a subject of another stream. The resolution was passed by the admission committee of the university on Tuesday.
For admission to the MA course, a candidate should have at least 45% marks in graduation in the subject which he/she wants to pursue.
If the candidate has not studied the subject to be pursued in MA, then he/she should have a minimum 50% marks in BA. Likewise, if a graduate candidate of any other stream wants to take admission to the MA course, he/she should have a minimum of 50% marks.
The committee also decided that there will be no interviews for admission to the LL.M and M.Ed courses in Lucknow University.
Similarly, foreign PhD students will be admitted on supernumerary seats and be exempted from interview.
Graduate students admitted under NEP (BA, BSc) can take any one of their major subjects in the seventh semester, stated Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
