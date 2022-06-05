LU students make a mark in GAT-B
Students of Lucknow University have made their mark in the all India level entrance exam, GAT-B - Graduate Aptitude Test for Biotechnology, conducted for admission to MSc in Biotechnology.
The results of this examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency, were declared on Saturday. Among the successful students are B Sc Genetics third year students, Sumit Singh (all India rank 35), Subhash Chandra Chaurasia (all India rank 114) and Shivanshi Madeshiya (all India rank 129).
This year, only 1080 candidates have been declared successful in this entrance examination conducted at the country level.
Lucknow University vice-chancellor professor Alok Kumar Rai congratulated all successful students and wished them the best in the future.
Congratulating the successful students, dean, students’ welfare, professor Poonam Tandon said that the students of Lucknow University have always had a special interest towards higher education and research and “today many of our alumni, not only in the country but in many universities and research institutes abroad, are doing well and setting the highest standards.”
This exam is conducted for admission to MSc in Biotechnology in many universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, which is funded by the department of biotechnology established by the government of India.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics