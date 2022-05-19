LU students seek Dalit prof’s ouster, but teachers’ assn backs him
LUCKNOW The LU Teachers’ Association (LUTA) on Thursday decided to throw its weight behind Lucknow University’s Dalit professor, Ravi Kant Chandan, a day after he was allegedly attacked by a student on the campus. But a section of students met the vice-chancellor and demanded that Chandan be ousted from the campus because “he frequently made comments about religion and caste in his class.”
Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the Hindi department, who is in the news after his comments on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by a student on the university campus in the presence of a security guard.
“At 1pm, in the presence of the security guard, a student named Karthik Pandey attacked me by passing casteist remarks in front of the proctor’s office,” the professor said in a WhatsApp message to this scribe.
In its emergency executive committee meeting on Thursday, LUTA threatened to launch an agitation, if those involved in the attack on the Dalit professor on May 10 and 18 were not expelled from the campus. The association demanded that the university and police administration provide security to Ravi Kant Chandan and FIR be registered on his complaint, said LUTA chief Vineet Kumar Verma.
LUTA strongly condemned the attack on Ravi Kant on Wednesday, and the incident of May 10, when student activists threatened to kill him while raising slogans.
The teachers’ association stated that Wednesday’s incident was a result of “not taking action against the culprits for the incident on May 10, especially when Ravi Kant had already expressed apprehensions over his security.”
LUTA demanded that an FIR be immediately registered against all culprits involved in the incident.
In another development, a group of students met LU vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai and handed a representation alleging that the Dalit professor was persistently trying to create division among students on caste lines.
The students accused the professor of using inappropriate words for Hindu deities and urged the V-C to remove Ravikant Chandan from the university as soon as possible. Chandan rubbished the allegations levelled by students saying they were part of the section that was against him.
-
Over 3,000 Char Dham yatra pilgrims stranded after Yamunotri highway caves in
Caving in of a 15-metre stretch of Yamunotri Highway between Rana Chatti and Sayana Chatti on Wednesday night led to an interruption in yatra towards Yamunotri Dham, officials said adding that over 3000 pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway. The total tally of deaths during the Char Dham yatra due to cardiac arrest and other medical reasons has reached 48 so far.
-
Police arrest Muslim leader for Neemuch violence, recommends NSA
Days after Neemuch town in Madhya Pradesh erupted in violence following an attempt by Hindu organisations to install an idol near a Muslim shrine, the state police on Thursday arrested the head of the town's Muslim Intejamia Committee and recommended that district collector Mayank Agrawal invoke the stringent National Security Act against him for his alleged provocative speeches. The administration seized the idol on Tuesday.
-
CM Bommai visits rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, announces key decisions
Development of valleys, desilting of drains, removing of bottlenecks and encroachment, increasing the number and capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city are some of the measures announced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to address the problems faced by rain-battered Bengaluru. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
-
‘Don’t know what ED wishes to probe’: Raj Kundra’s lawyer after ED lodges case
A day after the Enforcement Directorate booked businessman Raj Kundra in a money laundering case, the businessman's lawyer said there were no “proceeds of crime” as contemplated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and that he had no idea what ED intended to probe.
-
Mathura court allows plea seeking removal of mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi case
A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the birthplace of a lawyer for the Hindu side, Lord Krishna said. Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter. The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics