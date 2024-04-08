 LU to offer course in nutritional sciences - Hindustan Times
LU to offer course in nutritional sciences

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 08, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The course will be offered at Dr. Giri Lal Gupta Institute of Public Health and Public Affairs from the new academic session starting this year.

The University of Lucknow (LU) has decided to offer a new course, namely Master’s of Public Health in Nutritional Sciences, that aims to create trained human resources in the area of nutritional sciences. The course will be offered at Dr. Giri Lal Gupta Institute of Public Health and Public Affairs from the new academic session starting this year.

Prof Shalie Malik, the institute’s director, said the two-year semester-model course is designed to meet the upcoming and emerging demand of protecting public health through nutrition. In this course, candidates will be trained to work in the multifarious field of nutrition from nutritionists, food safety managers, food inspectors, and the like.

Total seats: 30; fee: 35,130 per semester; eligibility: a three/four-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Medicine/AYUSH/dentistry/veterinary sciences/allied health sciences/life sciences or BSc with one of the following subjects, namely biochemistry, nutrition, food and nutrition, home Science with specialisation in nutrition, zoology and public health.

